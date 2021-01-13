Indian Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr by issuing bonds

Indian Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr by issuing bondsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:31 IST
State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.
The bank has raised tier-2 capital fund through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The coupon on the bonds is 6.18 per cent per annum payable annually.
''The issuance/placement of said bonds has been completed by the bank through BSE-EBP (bond platform),'' it added.
