Indian Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr by issuing bonds

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

The bank has raised tier-2 capital fund through private placement of Basel-III compliant tier-2 bonds, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon on the bonds is 6.18 per cent per annum payable annually.

''The issuance/placement of said bonds has been completed by the bank through BSE-EBP (bond platform),'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)