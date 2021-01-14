Left Menu
Development News Edition

New COVID-19 lockdown to come into force in Portugal from Friday

Portugal has already vaccinated 82,000 people against the new coronavirus, giving priority to frontline health workers as well as care home residents. "The hope the vaccine gives us that we can beat the pandemic is the same hope which feeds the relaxation that makes the pandemic more dangerous," Costa said, adding the lockdown would not interfere with the vaccination process.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:48 IST
New COVID-19 lockdown to come into force in Portugal from Friday

A new lockdown to bring record high coronavirus cases under control will come into force in Portugal from Friday, Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced, urging people to stay indoors and protect themselves. "We are at the most dangerous moment (of the pandemic)," Costa told reporters on Wednesday. "The rule is simple: all of us should stay home."

The rules will be similar to the six-week lockdown imposed between March and April last year during the first wave of the pandemic, except all schools - public and private - will stay open. The number of cases reported from schools was not significant in the first lockdown, Costa said. Restrictions on movement will also be eased on the day of Portugal's presidential elections on Jan. 24 so voters can go to the polls.

As per last March's rules, all non-essential businesses, including hair salons, will be closed, although restaurants will be allowed to provide takeaway services. Supermarkets, pharmacies, bakeries, petrol stations, and banks will stay open. Business with employees on furlough will receive state support.

Remote working will be compulsory where possible. To ensure compliance with new measures, fines for breaking the rules will double. Under Portuguese law regulations must be reviewed every 15 days but Costa said on Wednesday these rules would likely last a month.

The country of 10 million people has so far reported a total of 8,236 deaths and 507,108 cases, with a steep surge in infections after Christmas placing severe pressure on the health care system. Portugal has already vaccinated 82,000 people against the new coronavirus, giving priority to frontline health workers as well as care home residents.

"The hope the vaccine gives us that we can beat the pandemic is the same hope which feeds the relaxation that makes the pandemic more dangerous," Costa said, adding the lockdown would not interfere with the vaccination process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

For India, Pakistan to find lasting resolution in Kashmir, says UK

The UK government on Wednesday reiterated its unchanged stance that the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the issue.Responding to a debate held in the House of Parliament ...

Egypt says reviewing $23 billion high-speed train network with Siemens

Egypt is reviewing a final agreement with Germanys Siemens AG to develop a 360 billion Egyptian pound 23 billion, 1,000-km high-speed electric railway network, Egypts presidency said on Wednesday. Work would start immediately on an initial ...

U.S. Chamber expects high-level Chinese visit early in Biden administration

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sees every indication that a high-ranking delegation of Chinese officials will visit Washington early in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a top Chamber official said on Wednesday. Myron Brilliant...

NEWSMAKER-Italy's Renzi completes transformation from reformer to wrecker

Matteo Renzi, who as prime minister once enthused Italians and foreign observers with his promises of reform, is now among the countrys most unpopular figures, his name almost a byword for disloyalty and ruthless political manoeuvres.On Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021