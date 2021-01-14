Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT-Biden's economic plan to focus on immediate rescue from COVID-19 crisis -adviser

President-elect Joe Biden will press Congress on Thursday to deliver immediate pandemic "rescue" efforts before turning to broader "recovery" measures like healthcare and infrastructure, the incoming administration's top economic adviser said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:50 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Biden's economic plan to focus on immediate rescue from COVID-19 crisis -adviser

President-elect Joe Biden will press Congress on Thursday to deliver immediate pandemic "rescue" efforts before turning to broader "recovery" measures like healthcare and infrastructure, the incoming administration's top economic adviser said on Wednesday. In an appearance at Reuters Next, Brian Deese, who will head the National Economic Council in the new Democratic administration, said Biden will lay out a two-track economic plan.

The first will be a "rescue bucket," including rounding out the $2,000 payments he wanted to help weather the COVID-19 downturn, and a longer-term recovery effort that aims to deliver on the Build Back Better plan he laid out during the presidential campaign. He said the transition team has already started briefing senior Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the proposal, which will be unveiled on Thursday.

The proposal will include the direct payments, money to ramp up a national vaccinations effort, testing, contact tracing and funding to get most schools reopened shortly. "What you are going to hear from the president-elect is a robust effort to get at that issue of ... relief and at the same time signal the need to begin working on those investments in the recovery," said Deese.

"We need an immediate rescue package that finishes the work that Congress took an important step on in December, but left a lot of work undone. We need to focus immediately again on underwriting the investments necessary to make a nationwide vaccination program work." Biden estimated last week that his plan would cost "trillions" of dollars, investments he said were needed to stave off long-term damage and human suffering as the labor market wobbles.

The Democrat, who takes office on Jan. 20, emerged emboldened from a pair of Senate elections this week in Georgia that handed Democrats a majority in that chamber to complement control of the House of Representatives. The majorities could allow Biden to pass larger spending bills. Yet Republicans and even some Democrats may be resistant to greater deficit-fueled spending, with Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, among those who initially greeted the idea skeptically.

Deese pointed to the most recent U.S. employment report, which showed 140,000 jobs lost in December - the first decline in payrolls since April - as a warning that must be heeded. "The December jobs report I think is a signal for all of us to take very seriously that the trajectory of the virus and the trajectory of the economy are not where they need to be," Deese said.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

For India, Pakistan to find lasting resolution in Kashmir, says UK

The UK government on Wednesday reiterated its unchanged stance that the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the issue.Responding to a debate held in the House of Parliament ...

Egypt says reviewing $23 billion high-speed train network with Siemens

Egypt is reviewing a final agreement with Germanys Siemens AG to develop a 360 billion Egyptian pound 23 billion, 1,000-km high-speed electric railway network, Egypts presidency said on Wednesday. Work would start immediately on an initial ...

U.S. Chamber expects high-level Chinese visit early in Biden administration

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sees every indication that a high-ranking delegation of Chinese officials will visit Washington early in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a top Chamber official said on Wednesday. Myron Brilliant...

NEWSMAKER-Italy's Renzi completes transformation from reformer to wrecker

Matteo Renzi, who as prime minister once enthused Italians and foreign observers with his promises of reform, is now among the countrys most unpopular figures, his name almost a byword for disloyalty and ruthless political manoeuvres.On Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021