Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consumer firms drag China shares lower; Alibaba, Tencent boost Hong Kong

China shares fell on Thursday, dragged lower by consumer firms as investors continued to take profits after the country's blue-chip index touched a 13-year closing high earlier this week. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.29% at 3,588.28.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 10:45 IST
Consumer firms drag China shares lower; Alibaba, Tencent boost Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

China shares fell on Thursday, dragged lower by consumer firms as investors continued to take profits after the country's blue-chip index touched a 13-year closing high earlier this week.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.29% at 3,588.28. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index eased 1.08%, with the consumer staples sector slipping 1.85%, followed by healthcare and its financial sectors down 0.89% and 0.78%, respectively. ** The drop in consumer firms was led by distiller Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd, which fell 3.89%. Wuliangye's shares touched a record high last week after surging more than 119% in 2020. ** Investor sentiment has also been shaken this week as rising cases of COVID-19 prompted lockdowns of three cities in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing. ** China's national health authority reported 138 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on Wednesday, up from 115 cases a day earlier. ** But stronger import growth figures for December underscored China's robust domestic recovery, while exports grew more than expected as global coronavirus disruptions fuelled demand for Chinese goods. ** Chinese H-shares in Hong Kong rose 0.71% to 11,264.8, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.49% at 28,375.25. ** Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba and Tencent jumped 4.47% and 4.36%, respectively, after reports that the Trump administration has scrapped plans to blacklist the Chinese tech giants, together with Baidu. ** Oil giant CNOOC Ltd shares jumped 5.19% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove the company's securities from some indexes due to U.S. sanctions. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.49%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.37% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 4.28%​. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4715 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.4681.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Infosys shares decline 5 pc after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday early trade dropped 5 per cent even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21. The stock plunged ...

EXPLAINER-What's behind varying efficacy data for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine?

New efficacy data from Brazil on Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine, for which there are now four widely different success rates, raised more questions than answers, as many developing countries pin their hopes on the CoronaVac to end the pandemic. ...

An Exceptional Year Of Organizational Evolution For T&T Group: An Update from its HR and Administration Head

NOIDA, India, Jan. 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- Regardless of the critical period of retrenchment our organization - like many others - was going through, we ensured that we shed none of our valuable staff and that each of our diligent employees ...

HP Police seizes 111 kg of charas in Kullu district

Over 100 kilograms of charas has been seized in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.In an official statement, he said that the seizure of 111 kilograms of the contraband is one of the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021