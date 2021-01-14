4 killed, 5 injured in van-truck collision in MP

Four persons were killed andfive others received injuries after their van collided head-onwith a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur district in thewee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 1 am near Basri villageon national highway no. 75 when the victims were on their wayto Maihar town from Mauranipur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh,he said.

Three van occupants died on the spot while anotherperson succumbed to injuries in the district hospital here,Bamitha police station in-charge Hemant Nayak said.

The five injured persons were admitted to the districthospital and three of them were later referred to a medicalcollege in Jhansi for further treatment, he said.

Out of the four deceased, three have been identifiedas Akash Raikwar (21), Krishnakant Raikwar (24) and DhirendraArya (20), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)