Norwegian Air to close long-haul service

Norwegian Air plans to close its long-haul operation and focus instead on a scaled-down European business as it seeks to contend with the coronavirus crisis and complete its debt restructuring, the budget carrier said on Thursday.

The plan, which is subject to approval by an Irish bankruptcy court, would cut Norwegian's fleet to about 50 aircraft from the exisiting 140, the company said.

