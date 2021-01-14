Left Menu
India's automobile exports drop 18.87 pc in 2020: SIAM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:02 IST
Automobile exports from India declined 18.87 per cent in 2020, a year marked by coronavirus pandemic induced disruptions across the globe, according to the latest figures by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Overseas shipments of vehicles in the January-December period last year stood at 38,65,138 units as against 47,63,960 units in the same period in 2019, SIAM said.

One of the main reasons for the drop in automobile exports was the dip in shipments of passenger vehicles, which were down 39.38 per cent last year at 4,28,098 units as compared to 7,06,159 units in 2019.

Passenger cars exports dropped by 47.89 per cent at 2,76,808 units last year as against 5,31,226 units exported in 2019. Utility vehicles exports also dropped by 12.60 per cent at 1,49,842 units as compared to 1,71,440 units in the previous year, according to SIAM.

Another category that contributes majorly to the export basket, two-wheelers, also suffered a dip of 12.92 per cent last year at 30,06,589 units as compared to 34,52,483 units in 2019, with scooters witnessing a decline of 37.28 per cent at 2,33,327 units as against 3,72,025 units in the previous year.

Motorcycle exports were also down 9.87 per cent in 2020 at 27,64,301 units as compared to 30,67,153 units in the previous year.

Similarly, overseas shipments of three-wheelers were down 27.71 per cent at 3,82,756 units as compared to 5,29,454 units in 2019.

SIAM said total commercial vehicles exports declined by 36.80 per cent at 44,687 units as compared to 70,702 units in 2019.

