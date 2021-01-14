Left Menu
Shares of Wipro on Thursday closed over 1 per cent lower as investors booked profits at higher levels.The stock after opening on a weak note, tumbled 6 per cent to Rs 431 during the day on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:32 IST
Wipro shares close over 1 pc lower on profit-booking
Wipro Logo Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Wipro on Thursday closed over 1 per cent lower as investors booked profits at higher levels.

The stock after opening on a weak note, tumbled 6 per cent to Rs 431 during the day on BSE. Later, it settled at Rs 454.45, lower by 0.94 per cent.

On NSE, it dipped 1.31 per cent to close at Rs 453.

In volume terms, 25 lakh shares were traded at BSE and 7.15 crore at NSE. IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted a nearly 21 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and said the demand environment is improving steadily.

The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

The company logged a 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in IT services revenue, the ''highest in 36 quarters''.

Overall, the revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

This translates into a sequential growth of 1.5-3.5 per cent for the March quarter, and the company said the outlook reflects the current demand environment and strength of its new and improved operating model.

''Last year, we witnessed some very unprecedented times and now with improved vaccine prospects, we are filled with optimism for 2021. We are very hopeful that it will be a better year for the society, for businesses, our clients, and for us,'' Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said at an earnings call.

