Infosys shares close with over 1 pc decline

Shares of Infosys on Thursday closed with over 1 per cent decline even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21.

The stock closed at Rs 1,370.60, a decline of 1.23 per cent after plunging 5 per cent to Rs 1,318.05 on BSE.

On NSE, it declined 1.20 per cent to settle at Rs 1,370.50.

''IT index has been most surprising today as profit-booking was visible in many IT stocks despite strong Q3 numbers and upbeat guidance shared by the management,'' Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 7,283.89 crore to Rs 5,83,819.11 crore on BSE.

In volume terms, 27.34 lakh shares were traded at BSE and 2.75 crore at NSE.

Infosys on Wednesday posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,197 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21 to 4.5-5 per cent on the back of large project wins and strong deal pipeline.

The Bengaluru-based company, whose large deal total contract value rose to an all-time high of USD 7.13 billion in the quarter under review, had registered a net profit (after minority interest) of Rs 4,457 crore in the year-ago period.

Infosys' revenue grew 12.3 per cent to Rs 25,927 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 from Rs 23,092 crore in the year-ago period.

Buoyed by the strong performance, Infosys increased its FY21 revenue growth forecast to 4.5-5 per cent in constant currency terms from its previous guidance of 2-3 per cent growth.

