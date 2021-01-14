Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian apparel exports to be on growth path: ICRA

India's apparel exports are expected to revert to a growth trajectory in FY2022 with a recovery in demand in key markets of the United States and the European Union, according to investment information firm ICRA.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:07 IST
Indian apparel exports to be on growth path: ICRA
But the risk of a fresh wave and surge in infections remains. Image Credit: ANI

India's apparel exports are expected to revert to a growth trajectory in FY2022 with a recovery in demand in key markets of the United States and the European Union, according to investment information firm ICRA. The export demand will partly benefit from the low base effect and is likely to be supported by the increasing the focus of large buyers on diversifying their sourcing base beyond China.

But the risk of a fresh wave and surge in infections remains, said ICRA. Following a contraction in the calendar year 2020, global apparel trade is expected to revert to pre-Covid levels in CY2021 and grow at a muted pace of one to two per cent per annum in the near to medium term in line with the past five years.

Growth in the near term is likely to be driven by volumes as realisations may decline amid softer raw material prices, downtrading, and shift in preference towards lower-value apparel. On the other hand, said ICRA, domestic apparel demand is estimated to have reverted to pre-Covid levels in recent months supported by pent-up demand and festive buying.

Even as sustained recovery in offline retail to normal levels may take longer, domestic apparel players are expected to report a healthy recovery in FY2022. Growth in some segments like formal wear and party wear is likely to remain lower as compared to other essential product categories.

With improved demand from the downstream segments, fabric production is also likely to revert to growth in FY2022. Within fabrics, cotton knitted fabrics and blended knitted fabrics are likely to perform better, given the shift being witnessed in consumer usage and preferences in favour of casual, active, and loungewear. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PepsiCo plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 40 pc by 2030

Food and beverage major PepsiCo on Thursday announced plans to reduce the absolute greenhouse gas GHG emissions across its value chain by more than 40 per cent by 2030.It has also pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, one decade ea...

Uttarakhand officials deny alleged scam in animal husbandry department

The BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has been misguided, said the Secretary for Animal Husbandry in Uttarakhand Government Meenakshi Sundaram on Thursday while rejecting the allegations of Rs 3000 crore scam in the Uttarakhand Sheep and Wool Developmen...

India will not have R-Day chief guest due to global coronavirus situation: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that there will be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations due to the global situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.It will be for the first tim...

Soccer-Brentford turn Iran winger Ghoddos' loan into permanent deal

Brentford have turned Iran winger Saman Ghoddos loan move from French club Amiens into a permanent deal until 2023 with an option for an extra year, the second-tier club said on Thursday. Ghoddos, who had joined the Bees on a year-long loan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021