Left Menu
Development News Edition

India INX hopes to list USD 1 trn of bonds on debt in new decade: BSE CEO

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:14 IST
India INX hopes to list USD 1 trn of bonds on debt in new decade: BSE CEO
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

India International Exchange (INX) is targeting to list over USD 1 trillion of debt on its platform in the next decade, chief executive of its parent BSE said on Thursday.

BSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the exchange which is located at India's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar's GIFT City is becoming the preferred platform for listing of bonds issued by Indian corporates.

''I am sure over the next decade or so, we will be hopefully listing over USD 1 trillion of debt and probably even more of equity, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust), Invits (Infrastructure Investment Trust) and many other instruments,'' Chauhan said.

He was speaking at the bell ringing ceremony of Exim Bank's USD 1 billion issue at the BSE here. He also added that SBI's USD 600 million bonds issued recently are also getting listed on Thursday itself.

Exim Bank had raised the money earlier this month from foreign investors against issuing 10-year paper at a rate of 2.25 per cent per annum.

The policy bank's managing director, David Rasquinha expressed satisfaction at the response which it was able to receive from the investors for the issue which was oversubscribed 3.5 times.

He exuded confidence that the success will help other Indian issuers in raising funds as well.

Chauhan said all the Indian issues over the last one year have been listed on INX, which was inaugurated in 2017.

The issues listed on the platform include SBI's USD 100 million green bonds, REC's USD 500 million bonds, APSEZ's USD 750 million foreign currency bonds and Adani Container Terminals' USD 300 million bonds, he said.

All these issues were listed last year.

As of now, bonds aggregating to USD 24.5 billion have been listed on the platform, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit on Jan 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups and address Startup India International Summit Prarambh on Saturday via video conferencing. The summit is being organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trad...

Uttarakhand officials deny alleged scam in animal husbandry department

The BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has been misguided, said the Secretary for Animal Husbandry in Uttarakhand Government Meenakshi Sundaram on Thursday while rejecting the allegations of Rs 3000 crore scam in the Uttarakhand Sheep and Wool Developmen...

Naeem Akhtar admitted to hospital after falling unconscious in Srinagar sub-jail

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar, who was arrested in December, was admitted to a private hospital on Thursday after he fell unconscious in a sub-jail here, his family said on Thursday. Akhtar, the 68-year-old PDP idealogue, was admitted to K...

Soccer-Arsenal set to hire Premier League's director of football Garlick

The Premier Leagues director of football Richard Garlick is set to become Arsenals new director of football operations in the coming months, the club said on Thursday. Garlick, a qualified solicitor, has been with the Premier League since 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021