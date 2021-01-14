Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhering to COVID protocol, devotees witness Makaravilakku at Sabarimala

PTI | Sabarimala | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:04 IST
Adhering to COVID protocol, devotees witness Makaravilakku at Sabarimala

Amid strict COVID-19protocol, hundreds of devotees on Thursday offered prayers atthe famous Lord Ayyappa temple here on the auspicious occasionof 'Makaravilakku', marking the culmination of the overtwo-month-long pilgrimage.

The hill temple, which used to witness a heavy rushon the occasionevery year, was thronged by only a fewpilgrims due to the strict safety guidelines in place in thewake of the virus outbreak.

As per the government directive, only 5,000 pilgrimswere permitted to climb the holy hills to offer prayers on theday, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials here said.

Wearing face masks and carrying the customary'irumudikettu' (the traditional bundle a devotee brings tothe shrine) over their heads, devotees gathered at the templecomplex to have a glimpse of Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deityin the evening.

The portals of the shrine was thrown open after the'deeparadhana' (arti), which was performed to the idol of LordAyyappa adorned with the holy jewels, 'Thiruvabharanam'.

The jewels were brought here, moments before the'arti', in a ceremonial procession, which started its journeya couple of days earlier from the Pandalam palace, where,according to legend, Lord Ayyappa was born and spent hischildhood.

The 'Saranam Ayyappa' chants intensified when the'makara jyothi', considered a divine light by devotees,flickered across the eastern horizon above the Ponnambalamedusoon after the arti.

Police, health department and other agencies madeelaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the final legof the pilgrimage and to manage the crowd in compliance withthe COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, state Devaswom Minister KadakampallySurendran earlier said here that the Left government wasprepared to extend all support for the developmentofSabarimala.

Indicating the fall in revenue collection at thehill temple, he said only Rs 16 crore was collected tillTuesday in this season compared to the revenue of Rs 260 crorelast year.

The minister also requested devotees to extend allhelp to the hill shrine.PTI LGK BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two men rob woman in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

Two unidentified men allegedly robbed the ornaments of a 58-year-old woman after offering her lift in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The woman, a resident of Holambi Kalan, reported the incident to the police af...

Delhi records 340 fresh cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 10,722 with 4 new fatalities: Authorities.

Delhi records 340 fresh cases of COVID-19 death toll reaches 10,722 with 4 new fatalities Authorities....

PM Modi to address Startup India International Summit on Jan 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups and address Startup India International Summit Prarambh on Saturday via video conferencing. The summit is being organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trad...

Maharashtra reports 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 19,81,623; death toll reaches 50,291 with 70 fatalities: health official.

Maharashtra reports 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, tally increases to 19,81,623 death toll reaches 50,291 with 70 fatalities health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021