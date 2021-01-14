S'pore-based MariApps opens India headquarters in Kochi

Kochi, Jan 14 (PTI): Singapore-based MariApps MarineSolutions has opened its India headquarters at SmartCityKochi.

The company is a Schulte Group firm and a forerunner inmarine enterprise solutions.

Located in its own building, the new corporate office isspread over an area of 1,86,000 square feet in eight floors,which has the potential to house a total of 1,300 employees.

MariApps, which has offices in Dubai, Germany and Cyprus,is the first company to start operations from its ownbuilding at SmartCity Kochi, a company press release said. The firm, which started its operations in an area of18,000 sq ft in the first IT building of SmartCity Kochi with200 employees, entered into an agreement with SmartCity Kochiin 2018 for co-development.

The company was allotted 1.45 acres of land in 2018 andcompleted construction of its own campus in 24 months.

''India was always in our scheme of things and it was ournatural choice when we decided to open our corporate officeoutside Singapore. The country offers huge untapped potentialand is rich with highly qualified professionals,'' said CEO ofMariApps Sankar Ragavan.

''The state-of-the-art green building at SmartCity Kochiwill provide our employees with digital spaces, and promotesafe and excellent working conditions. This will be thelargest office of the Schulte Group, MariAppss Germanparent, he said.

Lead director at MariApps Thomas John said they preferredSmartCity Kochi to set up the corporate office in India as itoffers an excellent infrastructure and facilities that arecomparable with global standards.

We started as a tenant company in the first IT buildingat SmartCity and were extremely satisfied with the businessenvironment that has evolved over the period of time. Welater joined hands with SmartCity for co-developing an ITspace,'' he said.

''The leadership and management of SmartCity Kochi hasextended us pro-active support for timely completion of ournew campus, he said.

MariApps is planning to open a maritime training centre(MTC) for developing the skill-set of seafarers from Indiaand the rest of the world with the help of IT-enabledservices as well a crew service centre (CSC) to act as atraining partner to MTC and for coordination of training andrecruitment activities.

SmartCity CEO Manoj Nair said it was a privilege tocollaborate with MariApps as a co-developer and itsuccessfully completed the construction of its corporatebuilding despite the impact of natural calamities and thepandemic.

SmartCity Kochi has made significant progress over the pastcouple of years since the management restructuring wasundertaken in 2017.

The construction of IT campuses by other co-developerslike Sands Infrabuild, Prestige and Matt Projects were eitherin sub-structure stage or were paused for a long time afterthe initial land development stage, he said.

''We are proud that the co-developers reposed their trustand confidence in the SmartCity project and accordingly theconstruction activities are progressing rapidly towardsrealisation'', he said.

The ongoing constructions are expected to be completedfrom the second half of 2021 in phases till 2023 and wouldadd another 5.6 million sq ft.

''This will help us exceed the built-up area for IT/ITESservices and investment envisaged in the framework agreement.

Once completed, the total IT built up area will be 6.4million sq ft including our first IT building of SmartCity,thus creating an opportunity for 55,000 direct IT jobs,'' hesaid.

