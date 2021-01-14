Left Menu
Development News Edition

104-year-old Chowgule Group being restructured; biz to be split between siblings

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:40 IST
104-year-old Chowgule Group being restructured; biz to be split between siblings

The Rs 2,500-crore Chowgule Group announced a split on Thursday, with businesses being divided between siblings Vijay and Padma, the third generation of the Goa-based family.

After months of dissonance where the young family members had shown discomfort at business affairs in the over-a-century-old, reticent group, the family arrived at an amicable settlement of businesses on Wednesday in a meeting, a source told PTI.

As part of the settlement, termed as a group ''restructuring'' exercise, Padma Chowgule will get control of the mining, pellets, salt, shipbuilding and educational institutes, according to an official statement.

The 104-year-old group's restructuring will result into two separate groups and ''allows a diversified vision and approach, bringing focus to growth and expansion'', the statement said.

The fourth generation of the Mormugao-based family has sided with Padma, while Vijay Chowgule grouping will get the vehicle dealership, ship repair, Angre Port and warehousing businesses, the source said.

''The overall turnover of the group is Rs 2,500 crore and the businesses which Padma will be getting have revenues of less than half at present,'' the source close to Padma Chowgule said, adding that the businesses have better growth visibility.

Details on the debt profile and how it gets divided, and also on the division of immovable assets, were not immediately available.

Both the groups will be allowed to use the Chowgule name in their operations in the future and a no-compete clause will also get into effect eventually, the source said.

The 65-year-old Padma, who is married into the Lazarus family, is also active in business along with her elder brother Vijay (75), the source said.

Padma's son Eshaan Lazarus and his cousins Arjun and Aditya Chowgule are active in the business, the source said adding that all the key family members from the fourth generation have sided with Padma.

''The next generation of the Chowgule family in the business will continue to support her,'' the statement said.

The undivided group has over 4,000 employees, the source said hinting that the Padma group may eventually look at some new identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal FM arrives in India on three-day visit, to hold talks with Jaishankar Friday

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and is expected to discuss COVID-19...

Self-reliance doesn't mean boycotting foreign goods but believing in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Harsh Vardhan

Self-reliant India does not mean boycotting foreign goods but believing in the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and only a self-reliant nation can make its nation paramount, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday. Addressing a...

Mathura Refinery gives cleaning devices to MVDA as part of CSR for cleanliness at pilgrim centres

Mathura Refinery has presented cleaning devices to the Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority MVDA as part of its corporate social responsibility, for ensuring the cleanliness in three pilgrim centres here, Mathura MP Hema Malini said on T...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' memoir 'Unfinished' to release in February

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas long-awaited book debut, Unfinished, will hit the bookshelves on February 9, publisher Penguin Random House India announced on Thursday.The memoir aims to take readers through Chopra Jonas childhood in I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021