Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guatemala authorizes use of force as migrants mobilize for U.S.-bound caravan

Guatemala declared emergency powers on Thursday as the first groups of migrants headed toward its border ahead of a larger caravan scheduled to depart Honduras on Friday morning bound for the United States. This week's caravan would be the first of the year and comes six days before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:03 IST
Guatemala authorizes use of force as migrants mobilize for U.S.-bound caravan

Guatemala declared emergency powers on Thursday as the first groups of migrants headed toward its border ahead of a larger caravan scheduled to depart Honduras on Friday morning bound for the United States.

This week's caravan would be the first of the year and comes six days before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday. Guatemala's "State of Prevention" limits public demonstrations and allows authorities to disperse any public meeting, group or demonstration by force.

It will be in effect for 15 days in seven of the Guatemalan provinces that migrants normally travel through en route to the Mexican border. Honduran and Guatemalan authorities have also announced they will deploy thousands of soldiers to stop migrants.

On online forums, Central Americans have discussed plans to flee to the United States as the region reels from economic crises, high rates of violence, and the devastating fallout of two major hurricanes that hit in November. On Wednesday night, hundreds of migrants departed Honduras ahead of Friday's scheduled caravan.

"We're heading to the United States because it's impossible to live in Honduras," one man, who declined to give his name, told a local Honduran television station. "There are no jobs and no security," he added, as he walked toward the Guatemala border with a child perched on his shoulders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Health workers first in line as Turkey launches Sinovac vaccine rollout

Turkey began administering COVID-19 shots developed by Chinas Sinovac to health workers on Thursday, as it vaccinated more than 260,000 people as part of a nationwide programme against the virus. Turkey has reported more than 2.3 million in...

Nations must step up action to adapt to new climate reality: UNEP report

As temperatures rise and climate change impacts intensify, nations must urgently step up action to adapt to the new climate reality or face serious costs, damages and losses, a new UN Environment Programme UNEP report finds.WMO Secretary-Ge...

SBI's USD 600 mn foreign currency bonds listed on India INX

State Bank of India SBI on Thursday said its foreign currency bonds of USD 600 million, under its USD 10 billion global Medium Term Note Programme, have been listed on India INXs Global Securities Market GSM platform. GSM is GIFT IFSCs lead...

UK bans arrivals from South America over Brazil coronavirus variant

Britain will ban arrivals from South American countries and Portugal because of concerns over a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021