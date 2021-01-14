Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airlines step up precautions ahead of U.S. presidential inauguration

American is also "revising pre-departure announcements to further emphasize the importance of following crew member instructions and complying with mandatory face-covering policies." U.S. airlines and law enforcement agencies have bolstered security at Washington-area airports after last week's events.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:17 IST
Airlines step up precautions ahead of U.S. presidential inauguration
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Major U.S. airlines are stepping up security measures ahead of next week's presidential inauguration after supporters of President Donald Trump disrupted some flights following violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. Delta Air Lines has put 880 people on its no-fly list for not complying with its mask requirements and has banned others from flying with the airline for harassing other passengers or unruly behavior related to the U.S. election results, a spokesman said.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told CNBC Thursday that starting this weekend the airline will bar passengers who are not law enforcement officers from transporting firearms in checked baggage on flights to the Washington, D.C. area through the inauguration. On Wednesday, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson signed an order directing the agency to take a "zero tolerance policy" after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump were disruptive on some recent flights.

Dickson told Reuters the FAA's special emphasis program would last through March 30 and warned disruptive passengers could face up to $35,000 fines and possible jail time. He emphasized the agency will not issue warning letters or negotiate penalties with first-time offenders. Last week, for example, supporters of Trump heckled Utah Senator Mitt Romney on a Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Washington.

American Airlines Co said it was suspending alcoholic beverage service on flights to and from Washington-area airports from Saturday through Jan. 21 and relocating crew member hotels from downtown to those closer to airports and increasing staffing at D.C. area airports. American is also "revising pre-departure announcements to further emphasize the importance of following crew member instructions and complying with mandatory face-covering policies."

U.S. airlines and law enforcement agencies have bolstered security at Washington-area airports after last week's events. The president of a large flight attendants' union, who has pressed authorities to take strong action against disruptive passengers, applauded the FAA's stance.

"First strike and you're out," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA representing workers at 17 airlines. Airlines for America President Nick Calio praised "the FAA's order to implement a more stringent policy regarding unruly passenger behavior."

Alaska Airlines said Friday it banned 14 passengers from future travel with the carrier after "unacceptable" behavior on a flight from Washington Dulles to Seattle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Health workers first in line as Turkey launches Sinovac vaccine rollout

Turkey began administering COVID-19 shots developed by Chinas Sinovac to health workers on Thursday, as it vaccinated more than 260,000 people as part of a nationwide programme against the virus. Turkey has reported more than 2.3 million in...

Nations must step up action to adapt to new climate reality: UNEP report

As temperatures rise and climate change impacts intensify, nations must urgently step up action to adapt to the new climate reality or face serious costs, damages and losses, a new UN Environment Programme UNEP report finds.WMO Secretary-Ge...

SBI's USD 600 mn foreign currency bonds listed on India INX

State Bank of India SBI on Thursday said its foreign currency bonds of USD 600 million, under its USD 10 billion global Medium Term Note Programme, have been listed on India INXs Global Securities Market GSM platform. GSM is GIFT IFSCs lead...

UK bans arrivals from South America over Brazil coronavirus variant

Britain will ban arrivals from South American countries and Portugal because of concerns over a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021