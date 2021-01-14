SBI's USD 600 mn foreign currency bonds listed on India INX

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its foreign currency bonds of USD 600 million, under its USD 10 billion global Medium Term Note Programme, have been listed on India INX's Global Securities Market (GSM) platform. GSM is GIFT IFSC's leading primary market platform for raising funds from global investors.

The bonds were issued through SBI's London branch and were priced at a record low coupon of 1.80 per annum, SBI said in a statement. SBI has been one of the biggest issuers of foreign currency bonds listed on India INX, with a total of USD 2.6 billion listed on the GSM platform with this listing.

* * ** Wishfin acquires fintech start-up Ladders Wishfin on Thursday said it has acquired fintech start-up Ladders.

However, it didn't disclose the acquisition cost.

Ladders was built to simplify buying mutual funds, investment and insurance products, and it deploys a unique customer experience flow to enable better decision making by the customers, the company said in a statement. Wishfin.com runs financial marketplaces where consumers can buy various financial products such as loans, mutual funds, credit cards, among others.

