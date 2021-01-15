Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S.-China trade war has cost up to 245,000 U.S. jobs-business group study

This could result in 732,000 fewer U.S. jobs in 2022 and 320,000 fewer jobs by 2025, it said. The study was released just days before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office and begin a major analysis of U.S. trade policy, including consultations with democratic allies over punitive U.S. tariffs imposed by Trump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 01:01 IST
U.S.-China trade war has cost up to 245,000 U.S. jobs-business group study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war with China has caused a peak loss of 245,000 U.S. jobs, but a gradual scaling back of tariffs on both sides would boost growth and lead to an additional 145,000 jobs by 2025, a study commissioned by the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) shows. The group, which represents major American companies doing business in China, said the study by Oxford Economics also includes an "escalation scenario" which estimates a significant decoupling of the world's two largest economies could shrink U.S. GDP by $1.6 trillion over the next five years. This could result in 732,000 fewer U.S. jobs in 2022 and 320,000 fewer jobs by 2025, it said.

The study was released just days before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office and begin a major analysis of U.S. trade policy, including consultations with democratic allies over punitive U.S. tariffs imposed by Trump. Biden has said he plans no immediate changes to Trump's tariffs, but said he will work with allies to pressure China to change its trade behavior. USCBC President Craig Allen, who has been supportive of Trump's efforts to change China's trade and technology transfer policies, said it was important that the group articulate the consequences of policy choices in the U.S.-China relationship.

"In the case of the tariffs, it's very important that we understand the full economic cost of these choices," Allen told a press briefing. The study estimates that U.S. exports to China support 1.2 million American jobs and that Chinese multinational companies directly employ 197,000 Americans, while U.S. companies invested $105 billion in China in 2019.

"With China forecast to drive around one-third of global growth over the next decade, maintaining market access to China is increasingly essential for U.S. businesses' global success," the study said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Barking up the right tree: Petco shares surge in Nasdaq return

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc jumped as much as 72.7 in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet supplies retailer a market capitalization of 6.81 billion. The companys shares opened at 26, 44.4 above its initial pub...

Israel: Ensure equal COVID-19 vaccine access to Palestinians – UN Independent experts

In this early stage of the worldwide inoculation programme, Israel has delivered the vaccines to a higher percentage of its citizens than any other country, said Special Rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Tlaleng Mofokeng. While noting that Isr...

Biden presidency sets stage for wider global advances on climate policy

By Laurie Goering Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office - and as more countries struggle with climate impacts - policies that tackle global warming are expected to begin emerging in a wider ran...

Judge orders detention of man accused of hurling fire extinguisher at Capitol Police

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a retired firefighter in Pennsylvania to be detained pending trial, after prosecutors filed charges alleging he hurled a fire extinguisher at police during last weeks mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Magis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021