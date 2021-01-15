Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. pet retailer Petco valued at over $5 bln after Nasdaq debut

The company's owners, CVC Capital Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), were considering a sale of the business last September at a $6 billion valuation, besides a traditional IPO.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 01:28 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. pet retailer Petco valued at over $5 bln after Nasdaq debut

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc rose in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet retailer a market capitalization of $5.69 billion.

The company's shares opened at $26, 44.4% above its initial public offering (IPO) price of $18 per share. Petco offered 48 million shares and raised $864 million in its IPO. Petco's debut comes in a week that could be the biggest week for new listings in over five years, as companies rush to cash in on the strongest market for IPOs in nearly two decades, after a pandemic-driven lull last year.

Founded in 1965, Petco is among the biggest pet retailers in the United States with nearly 1,470 brick-and-mortar pet care centers across the country, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The company's owners, CVC Capital Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), were considering a sale of the business last September at a $6 billion valuation, besides a traditional IPO. (https://reut.rs/2KaUuvK)

CVC and CPPIB acquired Petco from TPG Capital LP and Leonard Green and Partners LP for about $4.6 billion in 2016. Petco has posted a net loss of $24.8 million on net sales of about $3.58 billion in the 39 weeks ended Oct. 31, the filing showed.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Barking up the right tree: Petco shares surge in Nasdaq return

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc jumped as much as 72.7 in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet supplies retailer a market capitalization of 6.81 billion. The companys shares opened at 26, 44.4 above its initial pub...

Israel: Ensure equal COVID-19 vaccine access to Palestinians – UN Independent experts

In this early stage of the worldwide inoculation programme, Israel has delivered the vaccines to a higher percentage of its citizens than any other country, said Special Rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Tlaleng Mofokeng. While noting that Isr...

Biden presidency sets stage for wider global advances on climate policy

By Laurie Goering Jan 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Once U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office - and as more countries struggle with climate impacts - policies that tackle global warming are expected to begin emerging in a wider ran...

Judge orders detention of man accused of hurling fire extinguisher at Capitol Police

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a retired firefighter in Pennsylvania to be detained pending trial, after prosecutors filed charges alleging he hurled a fire extinguisher at police during last weeks mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. Magis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021