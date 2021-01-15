Angel Broking Launches Investor Education Platform Smart Money

Left Menu
Trading and investments have now become simpler with curated modules, workshops, certifications, and more available at the touch of a button!Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India Mastering the art of trading and investment has now become a lot easier. It’s because Angel Broking has launched a one-of-its-kind investor education platform ‘Smart Money’. The platform extends self-paced learning with personalized modules, workshops, certifications, live sessions, and quizzes to its users. Smart Money builds on a fun-learning approach and is free to use by anyone. It is available in both Hindi and English.

Smart Money features three personas i.e., ‘Beginners’, ‘Investors’, and ‘Traders’. These personas cover 10 modules and 100 chapters at present, which dive deep into everything from investment basics to fundamental and technical analysis. The learning becomes more engaging with practical examples, badges, and certifications. Smart Money also comes loaded with quizzes at the end of each chapter and glossaries for easier memorization of key terms.

You can enroll yourself on the platform following a simple three-step sign up process. Just do a one-tap registration (via Google or Facebook) and define your ‘focus areas’ as well as ‘goals’. The Smart Money platform will then start extending courses per your proficiency and needs. Angel Broking even enables you to earn interesting rewards by referring your friends and family to the platform.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking said, “India is today at an interesting point wherein more people are joining the stock market bandwagon. All they need is a sense of direction around how to go about it. With the Smart Money platform, we have done precisely that. The platform maintains a personalized approach while educating people and is available in both Hindi and English. It has an intuitive user experience and can be tapped by first-time investors and seasoned traders alike. We believe Smart Money will go a long way in helping people achieve better returns by making informed investment decisions.”Mr. Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking said, “Financial education is the key element in the journey of any thriving investor. Today, India is observing the rise of retail investors hailing from tier 2 cities, tier 3 cities, and beyond. At Angel Broking, we believe in the maximum empowerment of our customers and are pleased to launch the Smart Money platform. In addition to polishing the skills of our traders, it will also enable first-time millennial investors to create wealth in a DIY fashion. We are confident that the platform will achieve its desired objective.”Angel Broking is the fourth-largest broking house in India in terms of active clients. It has been attracting monthly average of over 1.5 lakh acquisitions in the current financial year owing to its cutting-edge and customer-centric approach.

About Angel Broking LtdAngel Broking Ltd (ABL) is one of the largest retail broking houses in India in terms of active clients on NSE. ABL is a technology-led financial services company providing broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution to its clients under the brand “Angel Broking”. Broking and allied services are offered through (i) online and digital platforms, and (ii) network of over 11,000 Authorized Persons.

ABL had more than 5.7 mn downloads of Angel Broking mobile application and over 1.0 mn downloads of Angel BEE mobile application, which enable clients to avail services digitally. Our customer outreach spans across approximately 96.8% or 18,635 pin codes in India. As of 30th September 2020, ABL manages ~₹ 192,830 mn in client assets and over 2.7 mn operational broking accounts.

