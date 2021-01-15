Bharti Airtel divests stake in Seynse Technologies

Bharti Airtel divests stake in Seynse TechnologiesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:21 IST
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies, according to a regulatory filing.
The stake was held through Bharti Airtel's wholly-owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited.
The divestment of 6,824 equity shares was for a cash consideration.
''...the company has divested its stake in Seynse Technologies Private Limited held through Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company,'' Bharti Airtel said in a late evening filing on Thursday.
It, however, did not disclose the price at which the shares were divested ''for the reasons of confidentiality''.
Seynse is a financial technology company that has created Loan Singh platform.
Loan Singh is a digital lending platform aimed at making credit easily accessible to millions of creditworthy yet under-served Indians, it informed.
Annual turnover of Seynse as on March 31, 2020 stood at Rs 62.5 lakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)