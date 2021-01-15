Simplilearn appoints Karandeep Singh as chief financial officer

Online skill training provider Simplilearn on Friday announced the appointment of Karandeep Singh, former CFO of Flipkart, as its chief financial officer.

Singh comes with vast experience, having worked with global and Indian organisations across the retail and e-commerce, IT and ITeS and quick service restaurants (QSR) sectors, Simplilearn said in a statement.

Prior to joining Simplilearn, Singh was associated with brands like Tesco, Flipkart, Sapient, Dell, Ariba and Yum Brands at key finance leadership roles.

''I am joining Simplilearn at an exciting time when the Indian edutech (education technology) sector is booming, experiencing a rapid transformation and going global,'' Singh said.

He added that the days ahead show the promise of opportunity and growth, not just for Simplilearn but the industry overall. ''I look forward to working with Simplilearn and contributing to its mission of empowering aspirants with the skills to achieve their dream careers.'' In his new role, Singh will be responsible for accelerating Simplilearn's agenda of profitable revenue growth.

Simplilearn founder and CEO Krishna Kumar said, ''Singh's experience in the financial domain from retail to IT and e-commerce will be a great asset to our team, and we are delighted to welcome him on-board.'' He added that the company looks forward to working with Singh and progressing towards our mission of empowering millions of professionals across the globe to get ahead in their careers.

