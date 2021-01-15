Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apparel prices to remain soft in second half of current fiscal: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:15 IST
Apparel prices to remain soft in second half of current fiscal: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The apparel prices are likely to remain soft in the second half of 2020-21 even as the segment is in a recovery mode, according to a report.

The apparel segment Wholesale Price Index recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels in November 2020, led by the festive and marriage season demand, India Ratings and Research said in a report on Friday.

However, Ind-Ra continued to expect apparel prices to remain benign in the second half of 2020-21, leading to inventory liquidation.

Meanwhile, Ind-Ra noted that the demand for blended fabrics recovered in November 2020 and was 20 per cent higher from the same period of the previous year, led by the festive and marriage season demand.

Cotton knitted fabrics production increased for the fifth month in a row in November 2020, led by a surge in demand from the opening of retail stores and malls.

Further, it stated that demand for cotton woven fabrics increased sequentially in November 2020 but it was 40 per cent lower year-on-year on the back of a lower demand for formals and school clothing.

Meanwhile, the report also stated that fabric exports continue to recover in November 2020, although remaining 14 per cent lower y-o-y on value terms.

However, export volumes surged by 14 per cent y-on-y in October 2020, it added.

Fabric players would likely to remain weak for the second half of 2020-21, due to social distancing and the fear of a second-wave of the pandemic and emerging of a new coronavirus strain, it said.

On home textile, Ind-Ra said it expects the players to increase their market share in terry towels and bed linens, led by supply chain diversification away from China.

Home textiles players continued to witness a steady recovery over October-December 2020, led by consumers' willingness to pay for health and wellness across the US and EU territories, it said.

Players in segments such as bed sheets, towels and advanced textiles have announced capital expenditure to increase their operating capacity, it said.

Further, depreciation of rupee against the dollar by 6 per cent y-on-y during the nine months of 2020-21 contributed positively for exporters, it stated.

The agency continues to expect a healthy and sustained demand improvement for players in their export markets, led by the restoration of retail store inventories, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BMC dispatches Covishield to vaccination centres in Mumbai

As the nation-wide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is set to start from tomorrow, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has dispatched doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to nine vaccination centres in the city on Friday. BMC Mayor...

Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings season to test surge in regional banks stocks

A blistering rally in the shares of regional banks may be tested when a spate of lenders report results in the coming week. Regional banks in the SP 500 have surged 11 since the beginning of the year, beating out the gains in larger, more d...

Will not belie people's expectations: Newly inducted Minister

Mangaluru, Jan 15 PTI The newly inducted Minister inthe Karnataka Cabinet S Angara on Friday said he would notbelie the expectations of the people and would handle the newresponsibility efficiently.Addressing a felicitation function organis...

England leads Sri Lanka by 185 on back of Root's century

Joe Root notched his first test century in more than a year and Essex batsman Dan Lawrence made an impressive debut as England took control in a rain-affected first test against Sri Lanka on Friday.Root was unbeaten on 168 off 254 balls and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021