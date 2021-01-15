Left Menu
Sterling hits two-month high vs euro after November GDP data

Against a stronger dollar, sterling fell 0.3% to $1.3650, but was still close to a 20-month high of $1.3712 touched in the previous session. Sterling has performed well this week as pushed-back expectations of negative interest rates and hopes for a quicker economic recovery in Britain because of its vaccination campaign buoyed the currency.

15-01-2021
Sterling touched an almost two-month high against the euro on Friday after data showed Britain's national lockdown in November was less damaging for the economy than expected.

Britain's economy shrank in November for the first time since the initial COVID-19 lockdown last spring, but the 2.6% monthly decline was smaller than most analysts expected. Sterling rose to 88.66 pence against the euro, touching its highest level since Nov. 11 in earlier morning trade, after the data showing the impact of the national lockdown in November. It lost some ground and edged 0.1% lower at 88.90 pence against the single currency at 1130 GMT.

Sterling was "performing well against the euro given the better-than-expected GDP data this morning," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank. He added that the currency slid later as "risk aversion is setting in" on the back of U.S. dollar strength. Against a stronger dollar, sterling fell 0.3% to $1.3650, but was still close to a 20-month high of $1.3712 touched in the previous session.

Sterling has performed well this week as pushed-back expectations of negative interest rates and hopes for a quicker economic recovery in Britain because of its vaccination campaign buoyed the currency. Since Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey dampened expectations for sub-zero rates in Britain, market pricing for negative interest rates has been pushed back by nearly a month to June 2021. [nL1N2JO0R6}

Following the completion of a Brexit trade deal in December, investors have turned their attention to Britain's economy and its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Britain is set to step up coronavirus vaccinations with 500,000 doses a day by next week, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a Scottish government document.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain is in a race against time to roll out the inoculation programme, while tougher restrictions have started to have some effect on the spread of COVID. (Editing by Larry King and Mark Heinrich)

