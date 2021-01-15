Left Menu
Development News Edition

HCL Technologies shares decline nearly 4 pc after Q3 earnings

Our strategic bets continue to deliver outstanding results as reflected in our sequential revenue growth of 3.5 per cent in constant currency and 4.4 per cent in US dollars, HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.The company continues to see a strong pipeline and remains confident of even further acceleration of bookings in the coming quarters, he added.Looking ahead, a combination of a strong pipeline, good order booking gives us a lot of optimism about the growth trajectory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:26 IST
HCL Technologies shares decline nearly 4 pc after Q3 earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of HCL Technologies declined nearly 4 per cent on Friday despite the company reporting a 31.1 per cent rise in December quarter net profit.

Even after opening the day on a positive note, the stock failed to carry the momentum and declined 3.73 per cent to close at Rs 989.40 on the BSE. During the day, it dipped 4.23 per cent to Rs 984.20.

On the NSE, it went lower 3.72 per cent to close at Rs 989.50.

The company's market valuation declined by Rs 10,405.98 crore to Rs 2,68,490.02 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 9.05 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and 2.37 crore units at the NSE during the day.

HCL Technologies on Friday posted a 31.1 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit at Rs 3,982 crore on the back of strong momentum in its digital, products and platform segment, and exuded confidence in clocking further acceleration in bookings in the coming quarters.

The IT services major, which had registered a net profit of Rs 3,037 crore in the year-ago period, has also crossed the USD 10 billion revenue milestone in CY2020.

HCL Tech's revenue grew 6.4 per cent to Rs 19,302 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 18,135 crore in the year-ago period (as per US GAAP).

The company recorded revenue growth at 3.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter in constant currency, beating its own estimate of 1.5-2.5 per cent growth for the December quarter.

HCL Tech has now revised its sequential revenue growth guidance to 2-3 per cent (including DWS contribution) in constant currency from its previous estimate of 1.5-2.5 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter for the March 2021 quarter.

''The calendar year 2021 has started on a very strong financial note. Our strategic bets continue to deliver outstanding results as reflected in our sequential revenue growth of 3.5 per cent in constant currency and 4.4 per cent in US dollars,'' HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.

The company continues to see a strong pipeline and remains confident of ''even further acceleration of bookings in the coming quarters'', he added.

''Looking ahead, a combination of a strong pipeline, good order booking gives us a lot of optimism about the growth trajectory. I strongly believe that we are uniquely differentiated through a combination of solutions and services...'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests wife of Rose Valley group chief in chit fund case

The Central Bureau ofInvestigation on Friday arrested Subhra Kundu, wife of thejailed owner of Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu, fromKolkata in connection with the probe into the multi-crore chitfund scam, sources in the agency said....

COVID-19 vaccination drive to be held at 13 centres in Nashik

The COVID-19 vaccination drivewill take place at 13 centres in Maharashtras Nashik districton January 16, an official said on Friday.As many as 36,178 healthcare workers from the districtwill be inoculated in the first phase of the immunisa...

Soccer-Barcelona club postpones presidential election over COVID-19 fears

FC Barcelona has postponed its presidential election originally scheduled for Jan. 24 due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the region of Catalonia, the Catalan government said on Friday.The regional government, who met with Barca represen...

Dutch government resigns over childcare subsidies scandal

The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte collectively resigned on Friday over its mismanagement of childcare subsidies, national broadcaster NOS reported.Rutte was to inform King Willem-Alexander of the decision and hold a press co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021