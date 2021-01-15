Left Menu
Development News Edition

Popular Japanese pub chain shuts 20% of its locations on pandemic

We have around 20,000 employees including part-time workers, and it will be difficult to maintain their employment," the privately-owned company said in a statement. Monteroza said that as a large business, it was unlikely to qualify for the payments being planned for small bars and restaurants as part of a government rescue package.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:02 IST
Popular Japanese pub chain shuts 20% of its locations on pandemic

The Japanese owner of several popular pub chains said it was shutting down 20% of its bars in Tokyo, saying the latest lockdown measures made it difficult to keep them open. Monteroza, which owns the Shirokiya and Uotami pub chains known for their inexpensive food and all-you-can-drink menus, said it was closing 61 of its 337 locations in Tokyo.

Japan declared a second state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic in areas including Tokyo earlier this month, asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. and urging people to stay home. "At this rate, the survival of our business is in jeopardy. We have around 20,000 employees including part-time workers, and it will be difficult to maintain their employment," the privately-owned company said in a statement.

Monteroza said that as a large business, it was unlikely to qualify for the payments being planned for small bars and restaurants as part of a government rescue package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Paraguay approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - RDIF

Russias sovereign wealth fund said on Friday that Paraguay had become the eighth country outside Russia to approve the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, developed by Moscows Gamaleya Institute, for domestic use. The Russian Direct Investment F...

Biden taps former deputy CIA director Cohen for spy agency again

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday named former Deputy CIA Director David Cohen to reprise his role at the U.S. intelligence agency as he continued to fill out top roles for his administration.Cohen previously served as the deputy dir...

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jets lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels. The Boeing 777 a...

Biden chooses former FDA chief Kessler to help lead U.S. vaccine drive

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has chosen David Kessler, the ex-head of the Food and Drug Administration FDA, to help lead the COVID-19 vaccine push, his transition team said on Friday. The news came as Biden was due to outline his plans to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021