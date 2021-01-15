Air India starts Chicago-Hyderabad-Chicago weekly flight

The first Air India non-stopflight to Hyderabad from Chicago landed at the Rajiv GandhiInternational Airport here early on Friday.

Airport officials and AI employees welcomed flightAI-108 with 237 passengers and 16 crew members,a pressrelease from GMR group which manages the airport said.

Arriving passengers were treated to a cake cuttingceremony intermeshed with cultural events and photoopportunity with all sanitisation and social distancingprotocols adhered to.

Later in the day, flight AI 107--the same aircraft---took off to Chicago with226 passengers and 16 crewmembersat around 12.50 PM, amid fanfare.

Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad InternationalAirport along with Air India staff and other airportstakeholders were present at the terminal to see them off, therelease said.

Flight AI-107 will operate once a week everyFriday, departing from Hyderabad at 1250 hrs (IST) to arrivein Chicago at 1805 hrs (CST/Local US time) the same day.

The return flight AI-108 will operate everyWednesday leaving Chicago at 2130 hrs (CST/Local US Time) toarrive in Hyderabad at 0140 hrs (IST).PTI GDK BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

