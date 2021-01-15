Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wells Fargo records surprise quarterly profit

Other costs remained elevated at the bank, which has been in the regulators' penalty box since 2016. Rising costs do not help as the banking industry deals with near-zero interest rates and slower loan growth.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:34 IST
Wells Fargo records surprise quarterly profit

Wells Fargo & Co reported a surprise quarterly profit on Friday, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco-based bank reported net income of $2.99 billion, or 64 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.87 billion, or 60 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 60 cents per share on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Costs associated with bad loans decreased $823 million compared to last year and remained far below the level seen in the first half of the year when the bank racked up more than $14 billion in provision expenses. Other costs remained elevated at the bank, which has been in the regulators' penalty box since 2016. Rising costs do not help as the banking industry deals with near-zero interest rates and slower loan growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India IFFI will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.IFFI, which ...

Format for biz responsibility, sustainability reporting to bring in more transparency: Tyagi

Regulator Sebi on Friday said the proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting for listed companies will bring in greater transparency through disclosure of material ESG environmental, social, governance related ...

Front half of New York City bus crashes off overpass, injuring eight

Eight people sustained minor injuries late on Thursday when a New York City double-length bus crashed through a barrier on an overpass, sending its front half onto a roadway below, police and fire officials said. The crash, which occurred s...

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says military enters home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and taken control of his home and we are in serious trouble. He tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursdays election was rigged and said every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021