AP's fresh COVID-19 cases drop below 100 mark after 7 months

PTI | Vja | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:54 IST
Fresh COVID-19 cases in AndhraPradesh fell below the 100-mark for the first time after sevenmonths while the infection count marginally rose to 8,85,710on Friday.

Only 94 new cases were reported from 31,696 samplestested in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, the latestbulletin said.

After May last year, this is the first time fresh COVID-19 infections had fallen below the 100 mark in the state,which had reported 10,000 plus cases per day in September whenthe caseload was at its peak in the state.

With 232 patients getting cured in a day, the totalrecoveries went up to 8,76,372, the latest bulletin said.

The COVID-19 toll climbed to 7,139 as the state saw onlyone fresh death.

The active caseload now fell to 2,199, the bulletin said.

Overall, 1.25 crore sample tests were completed in thestate so far, turning out an infection positivity rate of 7.08per cent.

In 24 hours, all 13 districts reported less than 15 newcases each, the bulletin added PTI DBVVS VS

