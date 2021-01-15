French mortality rate 9 pct higher in 2020 due to COVID-19 - INSEE

France's overall mortality rate in 2020, inflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was nine percent higher than in the previous two years, provisional data released by statistics institute INSEE showed on Friday.

INSEE said that on Jan. 15, a total of 667,400 deaths from all causes had been registered for 2020 in France, which was 53,900 more than in 2019.

