French mortality rate 9 pct higher in 2020 due to COVID-19 - INSEE

French mortality rate 9 pct higher in 2020 due to COVID-19 - INSEEReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:30 IST
France's overall mortality rate in 2020, inflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was nine percent higher than in the previous two years, provisional data released by statistics institute INSEE showed on Friday.
INSEE said that on Jan. 15, a total of 667,400 deaths from all causes had been registered for 2020 in France, which was 53,900 more than in 2019.
