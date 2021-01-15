Front half of New York City bus crashes off overpass, injuring eight

Eight people sustained minor injuries late on Thursday when a New York City double-length bus crashed through a barrier on an overpass, sending its front half onto a roadway below, police and fire officials said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT, Friday), left part of the busy Cross Bronx Expressway closed overnight as officials pulled victims from the wreckage, police spokeswoman Detective Arlene Munoz said by telephone.

Investigators and work crews were still on the scene for several hours, she said. The eight victims were taken to local hospitals, including the driver of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus who had a jaw injury, Munoz said.

Fire officials estimated that the front half of the bus fell about 50 feet (15 m), while its rear half remained on the overpass. "Currently, we are making sure all the fuel and other hazardous materials within the vehicle is secured until the bus can be pulled onto the roadway," Fire Department acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore said in a statement early on Friday.

