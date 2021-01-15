Left Menu
Development News Edition

Front half of New York City bus crashes off overpass, injuring eight

The eight victims were taken to local hospitals, including the driver of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus who had a jaw injury, Munoz said. Fire officials estimated that the front half of the bus fell about 50 feet (15 m), while its rear half remained on the overpass.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:55 IST
Front half of New York City bus crashes off overpass, injuring eight

Eight people sustained minor injuries late on Thursday when a New York City double-length bus crashed through a barrier on an overpass, sending its front half onto a roadway below, police and fire officials said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT, Friday), left part of the busy Cross Bronx Expressway closed overnight as officials pulled victims from the wreckage, police spokeswoman Detective Arlene Munoz said by telephone.

Investigators and work crews were still on the scene for several hours, she said. The eight victims were taken to local hospitals, including the driver of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus who had a jaw injury, Munoz said.

Fire officials estimated that the front half of the bus fell about 50 feet (15 m), while its rear half remained on the overpass. "Currently, we are making sure all the fuel and other hazardous materials within the vehicle is secured until the bus can be pulled onto the roadway," Fire Department acting Battalion Chief Steven Moore said in a statement early on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Schools open, businesses closed as Portugal enters new lockdown

Portugal began the first day of a new lockdown on Friday with businesses closed and most people confined to their homes, although parents were able to take their children to school. Schools will remain open this time around, but some parent...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2115 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters at Vasco.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-WORKLOAD Breakdown of Indian bowlers raises que...

US says could restart prosecution of ex-Mexican defense minister

The United States said on Friday it could restart its prosecution of former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos, one day after Mexico declined to charge the general whom the U.S. authorities accused of collaborating with a drug car...

UNHCR calls for end to violence in CAR as people forced to seek refuge

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling for the immediate end to all violence in the Central African Republic CAR as nearly 60,000 people have been forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries since December, a two-fold rise in just one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021