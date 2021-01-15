IMF head advocates more spending globally amid pandemic

Policymakers worldwide should embrace more spending to help breathe life back into their stuttering economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday at Russia's annual economic forum.

"In terms of policies for right now, very unusual for the IMF, starting already in March I would go out and I would say: 'please spend'. Spend as much as you can and then spend a little bit more," Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

