Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shoppers Stop net loss widens to Rs 25.11 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:51 IST
Shoppers Stop net loss widens to Rs 25.11 cr in Dec quarter

Shoppers Stop Ltd on Friday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 25.11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.51 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

Its total income declined 27.2 per cent to Rs 746.45 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,025.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Shoppers Stop said in a regulatory filing.

Shoppers Stop's total expenses stood at Rs 778.78 crore during the quarter as against Rs 963.90 crore a year ago, down 19.2 per cent.

Shoppers Stop MD and CEO Venu Nair said, ''Business recovery during the festival period has been encouraging. The festive period helped footfall into stores and also generated higher digital sales.'' Its digital initiatives such as white-glove services (video assisted initiative), yellow messenger services (chat enabled) and appointment services (through website and app) have engaged customers to a new level and contributed to our growth in the third quarter, he added.

Share of Shoppers Stop on Friday settled at Rs 206.75 on the BSE, down 2.75 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

People of Bengal have realised that only Modi govt can alleviate their suffering: Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra SinghShekhawat alleged on Friday that West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee cheated the people of the state in the nameof development, asserting that her stubbornness has forcedmany into homelessness.Shekhawat, t...

Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 strains

Britain is tightening border controls to prevent new strains of COVID-19 coming into the country, suspending all the travel corridor arrangements that had meant arrivals from some countries did not need to quarantine.The change comes into f...

World is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate, WHO says

The world is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate and new variants need quick and intense research, the head of the World Health Organizations Emergency Committee of independent experts on COVID-19, Didier Houssin, said on Friday.T...

Justice Dept. watchdog opens probe of response to riot

The Justice Departments internal watchdog said Friday that it will investigate how the department and its law enforcement agencies prepared for and responded to last weeks riots at the U.S. Capitol.The investigation by the inspector general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021