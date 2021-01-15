Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold concealed in paste form seized from air passenger in Hyd'bad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:58 IST
Gold concealed in paste form seized from air passenger in Hyd'bad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gold worth nearly Rs 20 lakhbrought concealed in paste form was seized from a passengerwho arrived at the international airport here from Dubai onFriday, the Customs said.

The gold was found concealed in a specially stitchedpocket in the jeans trouser the passenger, a customs releasesaid.

The total gold seized was 395.07 grams which is valued atRs 19.98 lakh, it said, adding a case had been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

People of Bengal have realised that only Modi govt can alleviate their suffering: Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra SinghShekhawat alleged on Friday that West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee cheated the people of the state in the nameof development, asserting that her stubbornness has forcedmany into homelessness.Shekhawat, t...

Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 strains

Britain is tightening border controls to prevent new strains of COVID-19 coming into the country, suspending all the travel corridor arrangements that had meant arrivals from some countries did not need to quarantine.The change comes into f...

World is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate, WHO says

The world is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate and new variants need quick and intense research, the head of the World Health Organizations Emergency Committee of independent experts on COVID-19, Didier Houssin, said on Friday.T...

Justice Dept. watchdog opens probe of response to riot

The Justice Departments internal watchdog said Friday that it will investigate how the department and its law enforcement agencies prepared for and responded to last weeks riots at the U.S. Capitol.The investigation by the inspector general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021