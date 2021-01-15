Gold concealed in paste form seized from air passenger in Hyd'bad

Gold worth nearly Rs 20 lakhbrought concealed in paste form was seized from a passengerwho arrived at the international airport here from Dubai onFriday, the Customs said.

The gold was found concealed in a specially stitchedpocket in the jeans trouser the passenger, a customs releasesaid.

The total gold seized was 395.07 grams which is valued atRs 19.98 lakh, it said, adding a case had been registered.

