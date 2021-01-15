Exports up 11 pc during Jan 1-14: Official

Driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, the country's exports grew about 11 per cent year-on-year to USD 11.81 billion in the first fortnight of January, an official said on Friday. The exports during January 1-14 last year stood at USD 10.65 billion.

Imports during January 1-14 this year too increased by 6.58 per cent to USD 18 billion as against USD 16.91 billion in the same period of 2020, the official said. Exports of pharmaceuticals and engineering grew 21 per cent (USD 78.68 million) and 20 per cent (USD 243.61 million), respectively. The rate of contraction in India's outbound shipments was 8.74 per cent in November 2020. The country's exports grew marginally by 0.14 per cent in December 2020. The improvement was mainly due to the increase in shipments of sectors like gems and jewellery, engineering and chemicals.

