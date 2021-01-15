Left Menu
Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 strains

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:44 IST
Britain is tightening border controls to prevent new strains of COVID-19 coming into the country, suspending all the 'travel corridor' arrangements that had meant arrivals from some countries did not need to quarantine.

The change comes into force at 0400 GMT on Monday and means all passengers must have a recent negative coronavirus test and transfer immediately into isolation upon arrival. The isolation period lasts for 10 days, unless the passenger tests negative after five days.

