Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU trade official wants swift engagement with Biden on aircraft, digital taxes, WTO

Weyand told an online forum that the EU is planning to present a World Trade Organization reform proposal in February and is now willing to consider reforms to restrain the judicial authority of the WTO's dispute settlement body. The United States has for years complained that WTO Appellate Body makes unjustified new trade rules in its decisions and has blocked the appointment of new judges to stop this, rendering the body inoperable.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:56 IST
EU trade official wants swift engagement with Biden on aircraft, digital taxes, WTO

The European Union is looking to engage quickly with the Biden administration to resolve major trade irritants, including disputes over digital taxes and commercial aircraft subsides, EU Director General for Trade Sabine Weyand said on Friday. Weyand told an online forum that the EU is planning to present a World Trade Organization reform proposal in February and is now willing to consider reforms to restrain the judicial authority of the WTO's dispute settlement body.

The United States has for years complained that WTO Appellate Body makes unjustified new trade rules in its decisions and has blocked the appointment of new judges to stop this, rendering the body inoperable. The Trump administration, which leaves office next Wednesday, had threatened to impose tariffs on French cosmetics, handbags and other goods in retaliation for France's digital services tax that it said discriminated against U.S. tech firms.

Washington said last week it would put those tariffs on hold as the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office looked into similar digital taxes planned by Austria, Britain, Italy, Spain, Turkey and India. Weyand told the event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington that she saw the decision to not collect tariffs on French goods as a positive sign.

"We are working on an EU proposal and we have timed it so that it coincides with the OECD process and I think there is a possibility to discuss it," Weyand said. The OECD has been overseeing an effort by countries to come up with a global solution to digital taxation, but the talks bogged down last year.

Any solution would be non-discriminatory and in full-compliance with WTO rules, Weyand added. "What we had said to the previous administration was that if you have concerns about WTO compatibility, then to take it to the WTO. What we cannot accept is that the U.S. takes the law into its own hands."

Weyand said the EU was surprised by USTR's Dec. 31 move to boost tariffs on French and German aircraft parts and wines in the Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute, but the bloc had decided to hold off on retaliation for now. She said the EU's ambition is to reach a negotiated settlement within six months to the WTO subsidy dispute that began in 2004.

"We've been holding our fire because we said, 'okay it's three weeks to the new administration.' So let's engage rapidly in this, but our objective here is to come to a situation where both sides hopefully would agree to suspend the tariffs," and create space for negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha Cong chief's car attacked by miscreants

Odisha Pradesh CongressCommittee OPCC president Niranjan Patnaiks car was attackedby a group of people in Keonjhar district on Sunday, policesaid.The incident took place near Kashipur under KeonjharTown Police Station limits, they said.The ...

Statehouses, US capital brace for potentially violent week

Police and National Guard troops stood sentry at newly fortified statehouses Sunday ahead of demonstrations planned for the lead up to President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration, as authorities worked to deter a repeat of the recent riot that ...

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

The Trump administration notified several Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications f...

Branson's Virgin Orbit seeks to reach space with mid-air rocket launch

Billionaire Richard Bransons Virgin Orbit aims to reach space for the first time on Sunday by launching a rocket from mid-air, a key attempt after aborting the rockets first test launch last year. The Long Beach, California-based company lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021