Azerbaijan to open restaurants but other coronavirus restrictions extended

Azerbaijan will allow cafes and restaurants to open their doors to customers from Feb. 1 but other coronavirus lockdown restrictions will be extended until April, the government said on Saturday. Measures to stem the spread of the virus were introduced in late March and have been extended several times, with borders closed as the number of new cases keeps rising.

Shopping malls will stay closed and the metro service in the capital Baku will remain suspended. As of Saturday, the country of about 10 million people in the South Caucasus had registered 226,549 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 2,983 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)