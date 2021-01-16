Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:00 IST
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of Republic Day Parade rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday issued an advisory about elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of rehearsals of Republic Day Parade, officials said.

The rehearsals of Republic Day Parade will take place on January 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 from Vijay Chowk up to 'C' Hexagon, crossing on Rajpath, India Gate, they said.

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic crossings at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the rehearsal days, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal said.

Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, he said.

''Because of diverted traffic, congestion is likely to take place on these roads. Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed at all intersections,” Agrawal said.

''People are requested to plan their journey to avoid inconvenience,'' he said.

According to the traffic advisory, commuters travelling from north to south corridor and vice versa are suggested to take routes that include Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. flyover, Rajghat, Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura road, Bhairon road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

For east to west corridor and vice-versa, motorists have been suggested to take Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung road, Chadgi Ram Akhara via IP College and Mall road via Azadpur and Punjabi Bagh. From east to southwest, commuters have been suggested to take ring road via Vande Matram Marg and vice versa while those in South Avenue can take Dara Shikoh Road via Hukmi Mai Road - South Sunken Road through R.P Bhawan and reach North/South block.

From North Avenue, motorists have been suggested to take Brassy Avenue via North Sunken Road through R P Bhawan and reach North/South Block.

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond have been suggested to take Sardar Patel Marg via Mother Teresa CrescentRoundabout RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street –Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi, the advisory stated.

Buses from south side destined for Central Secretariat will be curtailed at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, Chanakyapuri, Tyagraj Marg, Krishna Menon Marg and Maulana Azad Road, it said.

While other buses going to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to take route via Sardar Patel Marg, Simon Boliver Marg, Upper Ridge Road, Shankar Road and Park Street/Mandir Marg, according to the advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated; US extremists into internet's dark corners and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Retired doctors and more syringes Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinatedU.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other...

Free IAS coaching scheme for poor students launched in Kerala

Kochi, Jan 16 PTI A scheme to provide free coaching tocivil services and other competitive examinations to 10,000meritorious but financially weak students across Kerala waslaunched by state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday.Declaring ...

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Three European powers on Saturday warned Iran against starting work on uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, saying it contravened the 2015 nuclear deal and stressing that it had no civilian use but serious military implications....

BRO completes work on Bailey bridge on Jammu-Srinagar NH, holds trial run

The construction of a Bailey bridge at Kela Morh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been completed and a trial run carried out successfully, paving the way for resumption of traffic on the strategic road, the Border Roads Organisati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021