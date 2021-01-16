Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar - govt

Russian authorities said on Saturday that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic, would restart from Jan 27, after certain epidemiological criteria were met.

A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)