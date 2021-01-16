Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar - govt

Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar - govtReuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:21 IST
Russian authorities said on Saturday that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic, would restart from Jan 27, after certain epidemiological criteria were met.
A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia's batsmen must 'grind' to foil India's plans: Labuschagne
Trump extends freeze on H-1B, other work visas until March 31; Indian IT professionals to be hit
'Vaccine, COVID situation, geopolitical trends, Budget to be major drivers for Indian equities in 2021'
We have fallen into India's trap few times, admits Labuschagne
Praj Industries bags Rs 226.90 cr order from Indian Oil Corporation