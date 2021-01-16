Govt's objective is to make it easier for startups to 'start, operate, grow and exit businesses'

The government has reiterated its commitment to create an ecosystem for startups where it will be easier for them to start, operate, grow and exit businesses. According to a book titled 'Startup India: The Way Ahead',released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, interaction points for doing business as startup will be eased to ensure easy access and responsive regulatory regime with minimum compliance burden.

Continuous engagement with startup ecosystem stakeholders will be encouraged to identify issues and expeditiously resolve them to improve the regulatory environment, it said and added that the objective is to make it ''easier for startups to start, operate, grow, and exit businesses''.

Further, the government's aim is to promote access to capital, lower exit barriers and other incentives for startups.

Acknowledging that ''tax compliances for startups consume a lot of time and effort'', it said ''the government will evaluate the present situation and aim towards reducing the time of tax compliance for startups to an optimal level''. PTI RSN MKJ

