Left Menu
Development News Edition

Select CITYWALK to support its tenants till March-end, expects full recovery in next 6-8 months

By the next festive season, we expect sales to surpass numbers of the previous financial year, Sharma said.He added that Select CITYWALK will support all its tenants till March 31, 2020, with discount or waiver in rents and each category needs different support.We are supporting all tenants till March 31, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:32 IST
Select CITYWALK to support its tenants till March-end, expects full recovery in next 6-8 months
Representative image

Delhi's upscale mall Select CITYWALK will give rent discounts and waivers to its tenants till the end of the current fiscal and expects sales to reach the pre-COVID-19 levels in the next 6-8 months.

Select CITYWALK Executive Director and CEO Yogeshwar Sharma told PTI that beauty, consumer electronics and athleisure are the top categories where sales have almost recovered, while laggards are cinema, food & beverage, fitness, and entertainment.

''Recovery is steady. By December 2020, we reached 62 percent in terms of footfalls in the mall and the sales recovery is around 70 percent.

''It will take another 6-8 months for sales to recover 100 percent. By the next festive season, we expect sales to surpass numbers of the previous financial year,'' Sharma said.

He added that Select CITYWALK will support all its tenants till March 31, 2020, with a discount or waiver in rents and each category needs different support.

''We are supporting all tenants till March 31, 2020. Some categories have already started asking about what will happen beyond March. Even we don't know that yet. As a company, we have decided we will be reasonable. Rental will depend on sales,'' he said.

Sharma added that apart from categories that have affected due to the pandemic, certain brands were already struggling, COVID-19, or no COVID-19. ''They are trying to take advantage of the situation but we will not fund their mistakes.'' On shifting consumer preference to online shopping due to COVID-19, Sharma said, ''COVID-19 has helped online sales to grow. Earlier, the online channel used to contribute 10-12 percent of a brand's sales, now it is 20-22 percent. It is another challenge.'' He, however, added that ''we are a strong believer in brick and mortar''. while convenience is there in online channel, people come to shopping malls for experience, he said. ''Growth may get impacted a bit but we are fine with that,'' Sharma said.

Select CITYWALK is part of the Select Group. The company being a privately held entity does not disclose its financial numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Austria extends third COVID-19 lockdown to Feb 8

Austria will extend its COVID-19 lockdown, with the goal to start easing restrictions from Feb. 8, the government said on Sunday.The catering sector and tourism will not be able to reopen in February, it added. Austria, a country of 8.9 mil...

Neil Mahoney, Emmy-Nominated editor for 'Key and Peele' dies at 43

Neil Mahoney, known for editing a number of projects including Comedy Centrals Drunk History and Key Peele, died at the age of 43. According to Deadline, the editor-producer died suddenly on January 7 in his Echo Park home. Friend and come...

Noida: Five involved in robbery held after gunfight

Five people allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida were arrested following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.Two of them were held after they were injured in the gunfight while t...

Kumaraswamy accuses Amit Shah of ignoring Kannada

Accusing Union Home MinisterAmit Shah of an anti-Kannada attitude, JDS leader H DKumaraswamy on Sunday asked him to clarify to the people ofKarnataka regarding the local language not finding place onthe foundation stone plaque of the RAF un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021