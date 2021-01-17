Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 15:54 IST
Delhi's Transport department firming up 'rent a bike' scheme
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Tourists in the national capital may soon enjoy rides on rented two-wheelers as the Delhi government's transport department is firming up a scheme to issue licences for 'rent a bike' services in the city, officials said.

A presentation of the draft scheme is likely to be made before the transport minister next week for further discussions, a senior transport department officer said.

''The presentation was scheduled earlier this month but it was postponed. Now it will be held next week. The draft proposal for bike rent service will require approval of the State Transport Authority (STA),'' he said.

The proposed scheme stipulates issuance of licences to applicants having minimum five bikes with necessary permits and insurance cover, and sound financial condition to ensure maintenance of the vehicles and efficient management of the establishment, the officer said.

Under the scheme, licences will be issued to eligible bike operators by the STA to engage in the bike renting business.

The applicants for proposed 'rent a bike' scheme will also require to have necessary facilities for the housing, maintenance and repair of vehicles, sanitary block, reception room and 24x7 telephone connectivity.

The licence period issued to the eligible bike operators will be five years. The licence fee under the scheme is yet to be decided, officials said.

The operators of bikes will also require to maintain records of hiring along with particulars of hirer. Separate records will have to be maintained for Indian and foreign nationals, as per the draft of scheme.

The holder of a licence under the scheme, will collect the hire charges from a foreign national or NRI only in foreign exchange.

The licensing authority will have the power to cancel or suspend licence of an operator if it fails to comply with the provisions of scheme, including non-maintenance of bikes and misbehaviour with customers.

