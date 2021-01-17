Kerala must use pandemic as a great opportunity to reskill non-resident Keralites: Irudaya Rajan

Amidst the return of a massive number of non-resident Keralites to the state following the pandemic, a renowned expert on migration has urged the state to use the calamity as an opportunity to re-skill these returnees/ prospective migrants so that it continues to lead the human exports market.

Official data from the state shows that as of January 7, as much as 8.7 lakh NRKs (non-resident Keralites) have returned to the state from overseas, mostly from the Gulf since the first week of May last.

What is more, in a job-starved market like Kerala, a vast majority of them (5.7 lakh) have cited job loss as the sole reason for their return, ringing alarm bells in the government corridors and among the planners.

More than a fourth of the over 1 crore Indians in the Gulf are from Kerala and of them around 7.5 lakh have returned to the state which heavily depends on their remittances, making it the highest in history since the Gulf boom started in the late 1950s.

The pandemic has forced a whopping 8.7 lakh Keralites to return home from abroad, mostly from the Gulf, since last May when travel began after the first lockdown was lifted, and pertinently a vast majority of them, 5.67 lakh to be precise, cited job loss as the sole reason for their return, show the data from the Norka (Non-Resident Keralites Affairs).

The same data also shows 1,11,151 of the 13,27,330 returned from within the country cited job loss as the reason for their return. Overall, 21.89 lakh Keralites have returned to the state.

According to Norka, 40 lakh Keralites are living/working abroad and 13.73 lakh elsewhere in the country. The state has a resident population of 3.48 crore.

However, S Irudaya Rajan, a renowned expert on international migration, doesn't agree with the official numbers especially on job losses, saying tens of thousands have already returned, some of them even with new jobs. Also, he says the data shows only the number of returnees and do not include those who have gone back.

Rajan, the chair professor at the ministry of overseas Indian affairs' research unit on international migration at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram, also says the state should use the pandemic as a great opportunity to reskill/upskill its human talent so that it continues to lead the human export market.

''The good news for all us is that migration is picking up and it will pick up more as the pandemic recedes with the vaccination progressing. Kerala should think of a new migration policy to help them upskill and reskill so that we can resurrect the migration market again,'' Rajan told PTI.

''We should not be worry too much on how many have come back, as many are are going back or have gone back already. We should instead worry about how to help them better, how to make them more skilled, thus helping better migration later,'' he added.

''We should work towards sending our human talent to other countries also but as better skilled,'' he said, and called up on the state to urgently unveil a policy to ensure that the state has direct flights to key European and US cities and not just to the Gulf as is the case now.

''Kerala needs direct flights to New York, London and other key European cities. The state needs to diversify its human exports strategy. Not just Kerala, the whole country should do that,'' he said.

Describing the pandemic as a great opportunity to upskill and reskill, he said neither Kerala nor any other state can provide jobs to all those returned due to the pandemic.

''Moreover there are no barriers to migration at any level, any cost or any country. Migration is the only way forward, for all, especially for Kerala as it has no manufacturing or mining which employ large number of labour,'' says Rajan.

He is of the opinion that no country can live without migrants and expects by 2022-23 international migration trend should return to the pre-pandemic level and India will be leading will leading the trend.

Meanwhile, surprising everyone, the state has seen a steady increase in NRI deposits even during the pandemic. Among the states Kerala has the highest NRI deposits at around Rs 93,000 crore in 2019 and the state was expecting this to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in 2020.

According government data, NRI deposits rose from Rs 2,09,000 crore in March 2020 to Rs 2,18,000 crore in June, and further to Rs 2,22,000 crore by September, an increase of Rs 11,000 crore in the midst of the pandemic. The total incremental deposits across banks (including those of NRIs) in the state have only been Rs 37,000 crore during this period to Rs 6,47,000 crore.

