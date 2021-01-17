Left Menu
DLT Labs to hire 600 people this year, to set up Centre of Excellence in Lucknow

We envision a strong momentum of growth in coming years and will be further building up our presence in the state, and are looking to hire 600 people this year, DLT Labs founder and Chief Technology Officer Neeraj Srivastava said. We also look forward to work with UP government on building smart cities using blockchain technology, Srivastava said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:59 IST
Enterprise blockchain solutions provider DLT Labs on Sunday said it plans to hire 600 people this year and set up a Centre of Excellence at Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Uttar Pradesh.

The company will sign an agreement with AKTU (formerly known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University) to bridge and foster knowledge of AKTU students, a statement said.

''As part of the MoU, the University will provide the physical infrastructure and DLT Labs will bring in enterprise Blockchain expertise and Cloud Infrastructure,'' it added. DLT Labs has also committed to spend up to Rs 1 crore towards the CoE. ''We envision a strong momentum of growth in coming years and will be further building up our presence in the state, and are looking to hire 600 people this year,'' DLT Labs founder and Chief Technology Officer Neeraj Srivastava said. Srivastava completed his course in engineering from AKG Engineering College, Ghaziabad (AKTU) and founded DLT Labs in 2017 along with his partners Ajay Singh and Umesh Singh Kushwaha.

DLT Labs has more than 400 people across India, Canada, Japan, Singapore and the US. ''As we grow, we are committed to collaborate and work with AKTU University further. We also look forward to work with UP government on building smart cities using blockchain technology,'' Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

