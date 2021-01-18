Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices muted, metal and realty stocks drop

Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Monday with Nifty metal slipping by 3.4 per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 10:25 IST
Equity indices muted, metal and realty stocks drop
Hindalco dropped by 4.4 pc on Monday morning to Rs 242.25 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Monday with Nifty metal slipping by 3.4 per cent. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 210 points or 0.43 per cent at 48,824 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 96 points or 0.66 per cent to 14,338.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty metal dipping by 3.4 per cent, realty by 2.5 per cent, pharma by 1.8 per cent and IT by 0.5 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco dropped by 4.4 pc on Monday morning to Rs 242.25 per share while Tata Steel cracked by 2.9 per cent and JSW Steel by 2.2 per cent. The other prominent losers were Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and Power Grid Corporation.

However, agro-chemicals manufacturer UPL gained by 3.1 per cent to Rs 538.80 per share. HDFC Bank, Wipro, Nestle India, Britannia and Reliance Industries also traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian share markets pared early losses as data confirmed China's economy had bounced back last quarter due to a jump in factory output.

Chinese blue chips edged up 0.4 per cent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan trimmed losses and was off 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.8 per cent and away from a 30-year high. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN chief calls for protection of civilians as violence spikes in Sudan’s West Darfur

According to media reports, at least 83 people, including women and children, have been killed and more than 160 wounded in inter-communal clashes this weekend. Several houses are also said to have been destroyed and about 50,000 people d...

'Rooting hard for you': Will departure notes end with Trump?

Presidential traditions are usually known for their solemnity and carry the weight of future historical significance. This one began with cartoon turkeys and a reference to lunch.As he was preparing to leave the White House in January 1989,...

New coronavirus variant hits posh Swiss resort of St Moritz

Health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infections new coronavirus variant. The eastern canton of Grisons ordered everyone to ...

South Africa: School reopening delayed amid COVID-19 upsurge

Facing the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, South African hospitals are overwhelmed with positive cases and the country has decided to delay the reopening of its schools, according to a report by The Mainichi.Reportedly driven by the mutated COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021