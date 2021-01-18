L&T bags Uttarakhand project from Rail Vikas Nigam

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said on Monday its construction arm has bagged an order from Rail Vikas Nigam in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The order entails heavy civil infrastructure work for a new broad-gauge line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand running through Himalayan terrain.

It involves the construction of 14.577 km up-line and 13.12 km down-line tunnel with embankments of 800 metres at both ends. The project is scheduled to be completed in five years. "Establishing a rail link between Rishikesh and Karanprayag will not only facilitate easy access to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites but also enable the development of backward areas, connect new trade centres and serve the resident population," said S V Desai, Whole-time director and Senior Executive Vice-president for civil infrastructure.

"The railway line traverses rugged Himalayan terrains with the alignment oriented across and sometimes sub-parallel to major thrust zones in the Himalayas with complex geological conditions," he said in a statement. (ANI)

