Carmaker Stellantis shares buoyed in Milan, Paris on 1st day

PTI | Milan | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Stellantis, the car company combining PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, was launched Monday on the Milan and Paris stock exchanges, giving life to the fourth-largest auto company in the world.

Stellantis shares rose 2.5 per cent in Milan in early trading to 13.18 euros (USD 15.91), recovering losses to Fiat Chrysler from Friday.

CEO Carlos Tavares said during a virtual bell-ringing ceremony that the merger creates 25 billion euros in shareholder value.

''The focus from day one will be on value creation from synergies, which will increase competitiveness vis-a-vis its peers,'' Tavares said.

Stellantis will launch on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, due to the Monday US bank holiday, followed by a press conference with Tavares.

Chairman John Elkann, heir to the Fiat-founding Agnelli family, said that the new company has ''the scale, the resources, the diversity and the knowledge to successfully capture the opportunities of this new era in transportation.'' The technological shift includes electrified powertrains as well as moves toward greater autonomous driving.

The merger is aimed at creating 5 billion euros in annual savings. The new company will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan.

Fiat Chrysler, which was created from the merger of the Italian and U.S. car companies in 2014, closed Friday down 4.35 per cent at 12.57 euros, having gained in previous days.

Its closing market capitalization was under 20 billion euros, far off its 2018 highs of more than 30 billion euros.

