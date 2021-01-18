UK shopper numbers down 10.9% last week as lockdowns impact

UK shopper numbers down 10.9% last week as lockdowns impactReuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:28 IST
Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell by 10.9% in the week to Jan. 16, versus the previous week, due to the impact of national lockdowns to limit the spread of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.
It said footfall was 67.5% lower than in the same week last year.
