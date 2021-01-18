Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:46 IST
Mindtree net profit rises 65.7 pc to Rs 326.5 cr in Dec quarter
IT firm Mindtree on Monday reported a 65.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 326.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 197 crore in the corresponding period last year, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing.

The Bengaluru-based company saw its revenue grow 3 per cent to Rs 2,023.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,965.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In dollar terms, its net profit rose 59.3 per cent to USD 44.2 million, while revenue declined marginally to USD 274.1 million in the December 2020 quarter over the year-ago period.

At the end of the December 2020 quarter, the company's active client base stood at 276, and eight new clients were added during the quarter, the filing said.

Mindtree had 22,195 employees at the end of the December 2020 quarter with trailing 12-month attrition at 12.5 per cent.

''Our third quarter has by far been the best performing in recent years backed by broad-based revenue growth of 5 per cent across our verticals and service lines, robust margin expansion of 350 bps (basis points), and a healthy order book of USD 312 million,'' Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said.

He added that the company is witnessing strong business momentum across all verticals with a significant demand for cloud, data and analytics capabilities.

''We continue to capitalise on the evolving market dynamics with solutions that help enterprises navigate the new normal and grow their businesses.

''Thanks to the strategic focus and hard work of our Mindtree Minds, we are now well-positioned to continue delivering profitable growth,'' he said.

